Football: English Championship Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 19, 2024 | 10:48 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:
Luton 3 Watford 0
Oxford 1 West Brom 1
Preston 1 Coventry 0
Blackburn 1 Swansea 0
Middlesbrough 0 Bristol City 2
Millwall 1 Derby 1
QPR 1 Portsmouth 2
Sheff Wed 0 Burnley 2
Played Friday
Playing Sunday (1400 GMT)
Hull v Sunderland
