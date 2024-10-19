Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 19, 2024 | 10:48 PM

Football: English Championship results

English Championship results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:

Cardiff 5 Plymouth 0

Luton 3 Watford 0

Oxford 1 West Brom 1

Preston 1 Coventry 0

Blackburn 1 Swansea 0

Middlesbrough 0 Bristol City 2

Millwall 1 Derby 1

QPR 1 Portsmouth 2

Sheff Wed 0 Burnley 2

Stoke 1 Norwich 1

Played Friday

Leeds 2 Sheffield United 0

Playing Sunday (1400 GMT)

Hull v Sunderland

Related Topics

Derby Bristol Swansea Sheffield Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Norwich Oxford Luton Portsmouth Stoke Cardiff Leeds Sunday

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

4 minutes ago
 Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

4 minutes ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

38 minutes ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

38 minutes ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

38 minutes ago
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

37 minutes ago
 Blackout drags on for second day in Cuba

Blackout drags on for second day in Cuba

41 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasize ..

Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasizes for modern sports academy in ..

41 minutes ago
 Matric supplementary results to be announced on 30 ..

Matric supplementary results to be announced on 30th

47 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

47 minutes ago
 Ahsan chairs meeting for humanitarian relief to Ga ..

Ahsan chairs meeting for humanitarian relief to Gaza, Lebanon

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports