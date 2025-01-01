Football: English Championship Results
Muhammad Rameez Published January 01, 2025 | 10:56 PM
English Championship results on Wednesday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) English Championship results on Wednesday:
Burnley 0 Stoke 0
Leeds 1 Blackburn 1
Millwall 0 Oxford 1
Portsmouth 4 Swansea 0
QPR 3 Watford 1
West Brom 3 Preston 1
Playing later
Hull v Middlesbrough (1730 GMT)
Sunderland v Sheffield United (2000 GMT)
afp
