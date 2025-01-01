Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) English Championship results on Wednesday:

Burnley 0 Stoke 0

Cardiff 1 Coventry 1

Leeds 1 Blackburn 1

Luton 0 Norwich 1

Millwall 0 Oxford 1

Plymouth 2 Bristol City 2

Portsmouth 4 Swansea 0

QPR 3 Watford 1

Sheffield Wednesday 4 Derby 2

West Brom 3 Preston 1

Playing later

Hull v Middlesbrough (1730 GMT)

Sunderland v Sheffield United (2000 GMT)

