Football: English Championship Results
Muhammad Rameez 23 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:59 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :English Championship results on Wednesday: Millwall 3 Luton 1 Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated) Birmingham v Wigan, Bristol v Brentford, Fulham v Reading, Huddersfield v Stoke, Nottingham Forest v Blackburn, Preston v Middlesbrough, QPR v Cardiff, Sheffield Wednesday v Hull, West Brom v Leeds (1715)