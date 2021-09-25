Football: English Championship Results - Collated
Zeeshan Mehtab 10 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 10:44 PM
English Championship results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Birmingham 0 Preston 0 Blackburn 5 Cardiff 1 Blackpool 1 Barnsley 0 Bournemouth 2 Luton 1 Bristol City 1 Fulham 1 Nottingham Forest 1 Millwall 1 Reading 1 Middlesbrough 0 Sheffield United 1 Derby 0 Stoke 2 Hull 0 Swansea 1 Huddersfield 0 Played FridayCoventry 3 Peterborough 0West Brom 2 QPR 1