Football: English Championship Table

Muhammad Rameez 43 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 09:49 PM

English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bristol City 5 4 1 0 10 4 13 Reading 5 4 1 0 7 1 13 Bournemouth 5 3 2 0 8 4 11 Swansea 5 3 1 1 6 3 10 Watford 5 3 1 1 3 1 10 Luton Town 5 3 0 2 5 4 9 Millwall 5 2 2 1 5 4 8 Stoke 5 2 2 1 4 3 8 Blackburn 5 2 1 2 11 4 7 Brentford 5 2 1 2 8 6 7 Norwich 5 2 1 2 5 5 7 Huddersfield 5 2 1 2 4 6 7 Queens Park Rangers 5 1 3 1 6 5 6 Middlesbrough 5 1 3 1 4 4 6 Birmingham 5 1 3 1 3 3 6 Rotherham 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 Preston 4 1 1 2 6 6 4 Cardiff 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 Coventry 5 1 1 3 5 9 4 Nottingham Forest 5 1 0 4 2 7 3 Derby 5 1 0 4 2 9 3 Barnsley 5 0 2 3 3 7 2 Wycombe Wanderers 5 0 0 5 1 12 0 Sheffield Wednesday 5 2 2 1 4 3 -4* *Sheffield Wednesday deducted 12 points

