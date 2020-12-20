UrduPoint.com
Football: English Championship Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 12:12 AM

Football: English Championship table

English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Norwich 20 13 4 3 29 18 43 Bournemouth 20 10 8 2 35 16 38 Swansea 20 10 6 4 23 12 36 Brentford 20 9 8 3 31 18 35 Watford 20 9 7 4 23 15 34 Middlesbrough 20 9 6 5 24 15 33 Stoke 20 9 6 5 25 20 33 Reading 20 10 3 7 30 26 33 Bristol City 20 9 3 8 20 21 30 Cardiff 20 8 5 7 26 20 29 Blackburn 20 8 4 8 34 24 28 Huddersfield 20 8 4 8 24 27 28 Barnsley 20 8 4 8 23 26 28 Luton 20 7 6 7 17 21 27 Preston 20 8 2 10 27 30 26 Millwall 20 5 10 5 17 18 25 Birmingham 20 5 7 8 17 23 22 Coventry 20 5 7 8 20 28 22 QPR 20 4 8 8 19 27 20 Nottingham Forest 20 4 5 11 14 25 17 Rotherham 19 4 4 11 18 27 16 Derby 19 3 7 9 10 22 16 Sheffield Wednesday 20 4 6 10 11 21 12 Wycombe 20 2 6 12 12 29 12 Note: Sheff Wed deducted 6 points for breach of regulations

