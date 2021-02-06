Football: English Championship table

English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Norwich 28 16 7 5 35 23 55 Brentford 27 15 9 3 52 27 54 Swansea 27 15 8 4 35 15 53 Reading 27 14 6 7 40 29 48 Watford 28 13 9 6 31 20 48 Bournemouth 28 12 9 7 43 28 45 Middlesbrough 28 11 7 10 31 28 40 Blackburn 27 11 6 10 41 29 39 Stoke 28 9 12 7 32 29 39 Bristol City 28 12 3 13 29 33 39 Preston 28 11 3 14 32 36 36 Barnsley 27 10 6 11 29 34 36 Millwall 28 7 14 7 26 26 35 Cardiff 27 9 7 11 35 31 34 Luton 27 9 7 11 22 29 34 QPR 27 8 9 10 26 32 33 Huddersfield 28 9 6 13 31 39 33 Nottm Forest 28 8 8 12 25 30 32 Coventry 28 7 10 11 26 37 31 Rotherham 26 8 5 13 32 36 29 Derby 27 7 7 13 17 28 28 Birmingham 28 6 10 12 21 34 28 Sheff Wed 27 8 7 12 19 30 25Wycombe 26 3 7 16 18 45 16Note: Sheff Wed deducted 6 points for breach of regulations.