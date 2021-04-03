Football: English Championship table

English Championship table after Saturday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Norwich 39 25 9 5 57 28 84 Watford 39 23 9 7 56 26 78 --------------------------- Brentford 38 19 12 7 66 40 69 Swansea 38 20 9 9 45 30 69 Barnsley 39 19 8 12 50 43 65 Reading 39 18 9 12 53 42 63 -------------------------------- Bournemouth 38 17 11 10 58 38 62 Cardiff 39 16 10 13 55 38 58 Middlesbrough 39 16 8 15 47 42 56 Millwall 39 13 16 10 39 36 55 Stoke 39 14 13 12 44 42 55 QPR 38 14 11 13 42 43 53 Luton 38 14 8 16 31 43 50 Bristol City 39 15 4 20 39 52 49 Blackburn 39 12 10 17 50 43 46 Nottm Forest 39 11 12 16 31 38 45 Preston 39 13 6 20 40 50 45 Huddersfield 38 11 10 17 42 53 43 Derby 39 11 10 18 29 42 43 Birmingham 39 10 11 18 29 50 41 Coventry 38 9 12 17 32 51 39 --------------------------------- Rotherham 35 10 5 20 38 48 35 Sheff Wed 38 10 8 20 28 48 32 Wycombe 39 7 9 23 26 61 30 Notes: Sheff Wed deducted 6 points for breach of regulationsTop two promoted automatically, third to six in play-offs, bottom three relegated