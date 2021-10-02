Football: English Championship Table
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 02:10 AM
London, Oct 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): West Brom 11 6 4 1 20 9 22 Bournemouth 10 6 4 0 16 7 22 Stoke 11 6 3 2 15 11 21 Fulham 10 6 2 2 22 9 20 Coventry 10 6 1 3 12 11 19 Blackburn 10 4 4 2 18 12 16 Huddersfield 10 5 1 4 16 14 16 QPR 10 4 3 3 19 14 15 Luton 10 3 4 3 18 16 13 Bristol City 10 3 4 3 11 11 13 Reading 10 4 1 5 16 19 13 Middlesbrough 10 3 3 4 11 11 12 Sheff Utd 10 3 3 4 13 14 12 Millwall 10 2 6 2 10 11 12 Birmingham 10 3 3 4 10 12 12 Blackpool 10 3 3 4 9 13 12 Preston 10 2 5 3 10 12 11 Cardiff 10 3 2 5 12 18 11 Swansea 10 2 4 4 9 14 10 Nottm Forest 10 2 2 6 11 14 8 Barnsley 10 1 5 4 7 13 8 Peterborough 10 2 2 6 10 20 8 Hull 10 1 3 6 6 15 6 Derby 10 3 4 3 7 8 1 Note: Derby deducted 12 points for entering administration