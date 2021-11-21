Football: English Championship Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 08:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Fulham 18 13 2 3 48 15 41 Bournemouth 18 12 4 2 33 13 40 West Brom 18 9 5 4 27 16 32 Stoke 18 9 4 5 24 19 31 Coventry 18 9 4 5 25 21 31 QPR 18 8 5 5 30 24 29 Huddersfield 18 8 4 6 22 20 28 Blackburn 18 7 6 5 29 27 27 Millwall 18 6 8 4 18 18 26 Blackpool 18 7 5 6 20 21 26 Luton 18 6 6 6 26 24 24 Swansea 18 6 6 6 21 23 24 Nottm Forest 18 6 5 7 24 23 23 Middlesbrough 18 6 5 7 20 20 23 Birmingham 18 6 4 8 18 21 22 Preston 18 5 6 7 19 24 21 Sheff Utd 18 5 5 8 22 26 20 Bristol City 18 5 5 8 20 28 20 Cardiff 18 5 3 10 19 32 18 Reading 18 7 2 9 23 29 17 Hull 18 4 3 11 13 22 15 Peterborough 18 4 3 11 17 34 15 Barnsley 18 2 5 11 13 29 11 Derby 17 4 9 5 16 18 0Note: Reading deducted 6 points for breaching financial rulesDerby deducted 12 points for entering administration, Derby also deducted 9 points for breaching financial rules.