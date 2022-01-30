Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Fulham 28 17 7 4 74 26 58 Blackburn 29 15 8 6 45 30 53 Bournemouth 28 15 7 6 44 24 52 QPR 28 15 6 7 44 31 51 West Brom 29 12 9 8 34 24 45 Middlesbrough 28 13 6 9 32 26 45 Huddersfield 29 12 9 8 38 34 45 Nottm Forest 28 12 7 9 38 29 43 Coventry 27 11 7 9 35 31 40 Luton 27 10 9 8 38 32 39 Sheff Utd 26 11 6 9 35 32 39 Stoke 28 11 6 11 33 30 39 Preston 28 9 10 9 33 35 37 Blackpool 28 10 7 11 29 33 37 Millwall 27 9 9 9 29 29 36 Bristol City 29 9 7 13 38 51 34 Birmingham 29 8 9 12 32 44 33 Swansea 26 8 8 10 28 34 32 Hull 28 9 5 14 25 31 32 Cardiff 26 6 5 15 28 47 23 Reading 28 8 4 16 33 55 22 Peterborough 27 5 5 17 23 55 20 Derby 28 8 12 8 28 28 15 Barnsley 27 2 8 17 17 42 14 Note: Reading deducted 6 points for breaching financial rulesDerby deducted 12 points for entering administration and 9 points for breaching financial rules