UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 30, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Fulham 28 17 7 4 74 26 58 Blackburn 29 15 8 6 45 30 53 Bournemouth 28 15 7 6 44 24 52 QPR 28 15 6 7 44 31 51 West Brom 29 12 9 8 34 24 45 Middlesbrough 28 13 6 9 32 26 45 Huddersfield 29 12 9 8 38 34 45 Nottm Forest 28 12 7 9 38 29 43 Coventry 27 11 7 9 35 31 40 Luton 27 10 9 8 38 32 39 Sheff Utd 26 11 6 9 35 32 39 Stoke 28 11 6 11 33 30 39 Preston 28 9 10 9 33 35 37 Blackpool 28 10 7 11 29 33 37 Millwall 27 9 9 9 29 29 36 Bristol City 29 9 7 13 38 51 34 Birmingham 29 8 9 12 32 44 33 Swansea 26 8 8 10 28 34 32 Hull 28 9 5 14 25 31 32 Cardiff 26 6 5 15 28 47 23 Reading 28 8 4 16 33 55 22 Peterborough 27 5 5 17 23 55 20 Derby 28 8 12 8 28 28 15 Barnsley 27 2 8 17 17 42 14 Note: Reading deducted 6 points for breaching financial rulesDerby deducted 12 points for entering administration and 9 points for breaching financial rules

Related Topics

Peterborough Derby Bristol Bournemouth Swansea Reading Middlesbrough Coventry Blackpool Luton Stoke Cardiff Birmingham Sunday

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

3 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

13 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

21 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>