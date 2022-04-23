Football: English Championship table

English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Fulham 43 26 9 8 99 38 87 -- promoted Bournemouth 42 22 12 8 66 36 78 ------------------------------- Huddersfield 44 21 13 10 60 46 76 Nottm Forest 42 21 10 11 66 37 73 Luton 44 20 12 12 62 48 72 Sheff Utd 44 19 12 13 56 44 69 ------------------------------- Millwall 44 17 15 12 50 44 66 Middlesbrough 43 18 10 15 53 45 64 Blackburn 43 17 12 14 53 45 63 QPR 44 18 9 17 58 56 63 Coventry 44 17 12 15 58 56 63 Stoke 44 17 10 17 55 48 61 West Brom 44 16 13 15 47 45 61 Swansea 43 16 12 15 54 59 60 Preston 43 14 16 13 44 50 58 Blackpool 43 15 12 16 52 51 57 Bristol City 44 14 10 20 57 75 52 Hull 44 14 8 22 40 48 50 Cardiff 43 14 7 22 48 65 49 Birmingham 44 11 13 20 48 72 46 Reading 44 13 8 23 54 85 41 ------------------------------- Peterborough 44 8 10 26 38 84 34 -- relegated Derby 44 13 13 18 43 52 31 -- relegated Barnsley 43 6 12 25 32 64 30 -- relegated Note: Reading deducted 6 points for breaching financial rules Derby deducted 12 points for entering administration and 9 points for breaching financial rulesTop two promoted automatically, third to sixth place in play-offs, bottom three relegatedafp