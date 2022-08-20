Football: English Championship table

English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sheff Utd 5 3 1 1 9 4 10 Watford 5 2 3 0 4 2 9 Reading 5 3 0 2 6 6 9 Blackburn 5 3 0 2 6 7 9 Hull 4 2 2 0 5 3 8 Sunderland 5 2 2 1 8 7 8 Norwich 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 Cardiff 4 2 1 1 3 2 7 Preston 5 1 4 0 1 0 7 Millwall 5 2 1 2 7 8 7 Blackpool 5 2 1 2 5 6 7 Rotherham 4 1 3 0 6 2 6 Wigan 4 1 3 0 3 2 6 Burnley 5 1 3 1 6 6 6 QPR 5 1 2 2 6 7 5 Luton 5 1 2 2 3 4 5 Birmingham 5 1 2 2 3 4 5 Swansea 5 1 2 2 4 8 5 Bristol City 4 1 1 2 6 6 4 Stoke 5 1 1 3 5 8 4 Huddersfield 4 1 0 3 5 6 3 West Brom 4 0 3 1 3 4 3Middlesbrough 5 0 3 2 7 9 3Coventry 2 0 1 1 3 4 1