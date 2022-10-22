UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Table

Muhammad Rameez Published October 22, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Football: English Championship table

English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): QPR 16 9 3 4 25 17 30 Blackburn 17 10 0 7 22 18 30 Burnley 16 7 8 1 29 15 29 Sheff Utd 16 7 5 4 26 16 26 Millwall 16 8 2 6 22 19 26 Norwich 16 7 4 5 23 18 25 Reading 16 8 1 7 19 23 25 Luton 15 6 6 3 20 14 24 Swansea 15 7 3 5 20 22 24 Preston 17 5 7 5 11 14 22 Rotherham 15 5 6 4 18 17 21 Bristol City 17 6 3 8 25 26 21 Sunderland 16 5 5 6 21 20 20 Birmingham 16 5 5 6 16 15 20 Watford 15 5 5 5 19 20 20 Hull 16 6 2 8 20 31 20 Stoke 16 5 4 7 17 20 19 Blackpool 16 5 4 7 21 25 19 Wigan 16 5 4 7 17 24 19 Cardiff 15 5 3 7 12 17 18 Middlesbrough 16 4 5 7 19 21 17 Coventry 13 4 4 5 12 14 16West Brom 16 2 8 6 20 22 14Huddersfield 15 3 3 9 16 22 12

