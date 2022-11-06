Football: English Championship table

English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Burnley 20 10 8 2 37 23 38 Blackburn 20 12 0 8 24 19 36 Sheff Utd 19 10 5 4 34 18 35 Norwich 20 9 5 6 28 21 32 QPR 19 9 4 6 25 20 31 Preston 20 8 7 5 16 16 31 Watford 19 8 5 6 26 22 29 Luton 19 7 8 4 22 19 29 Swansea 19 8 5 6 25 26 29 Millwall 19 8 4 7 22 20 28 Birmingham 19 7 6 6 20 16 27 Reading 19 8 2 9 21 27 26 Sunderland 19 6 6 7 24 22 24 Cardiff 19 7 3 9 15 21 24 Coventry 17 6 5 6 17 18 23 Bristol City 20 6 5 9 27 29 23 Rotherham 19 5 7 7 23 25 22 Blackpool 19 6 4 9 23 28 22 Stoke 19 6 4 9 20 25 22 Middlesbrough 19 5 6 8 24 25 21 Hull 19 6 3 10 21 35 21 West Brom 19 4 8 7 22 24 20 Wigan 19 5 5 9 19 28 20Huddersfield 18 4 3 11 17 25 15afp