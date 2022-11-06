UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 06, 2022 | 12:36 AM

Football: English Championship table

English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Burnley 20 10 8 2 37 23 38 Blackburn 20 12 0 8 24 19 36 Sheff Utd 19 10 5 4 34 18 35 Norwich 20 9 5 6 28 21 32 QPR 19 9 4 6 25 20 31 Preston 20 8 7 5 16 16 31 Watford 19 8 5 6 26 22 29 Luton 19 7 8 4 22 19 29 Swansea 19 8 5 6 25 26 29 Millwall 19 8 4 7 22 20 28 Birmingham 19 7 6 6 20 16 27 Reading 19 8 2 9 21 27 26 Sunderland 19 6 6 7 24 22 24 Cardiff 19 7 3 9 15 21 24 Coventry 17 6 5 6 17 18 23 Bristol City 20 6 5 9 27 29 23 Rotherham 19 5 7 7 23 25 22 Blackpool 19 6 4 9 23 28 22 Stoke 19 6 4 9 20 25 22 Middlesbrough 19 5 6 8 24 25 21 Hull 19 6 3 10 21 35 21 West Brom 19 4 8 7 22 24 20 Wigan 19 5 5 9 19 28 20Huddersfield 18 4 3 11 17 25 15afp

Related Topics

Sunderland Bristol Swansea Reading Middlesbrough Coventry Blackpool Norwich Luton Stoke Cardiff Birmingham

Recent Stories

FIA declares Azam Swati's viral video "Fake"

FIA declares Azam Swati's viral video "Fake"

27 seconds ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

28 seconds ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

31 seconds ago
 Imran leveled allegations without any evidence, sa ..

Imran leveled allegations without any evidence, says Senator

31 minutes ago
 Wreckage of Crashed Helicopter Found in Italy, 7 P ..

Wreckage of Crashed Helicopter Found in Italy, 7 People Killed - Official

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for examining escalating violence, ..

Pakistan calls for examining escalating violence, hate speech against UN peaceke ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.