Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Preston 5 4 1 0 8 3 13 Ipswich 5 4 0 1 11 7 12 ------------------------ Leicester 5 4 0 1 7 4 12 Birmingham 5 3 2 0 7 3 11 Norwich 5 3 1 1 14 8 10 Hull 5 3 1 1 9 6 10 ------------------------- Southampton 5 3 1 1 10 12 10 Bristol City 5 2 2 1 5 5 8 Sunderland 5 2 1 2 9 5 7 Plymouth 5 2 1 2 8 5 7 West Brom 5 2 1 2 10 9 7 Millwall 5 2 1 2 4 5 7 Blackburn 5 2 1 2 6 8 7 Coventry 5 1 3 1 8 6 6 Leeds 5 1 3 1 7 7 6 Stoke 5 2 0 3 5 6 6 QPR 5 2 0 3 5 8 6 Watford 5 1 2 2 7 5 5 Cardiff 5 1 1 3 8 10 4 Rotherham 5 1 1 3 7 11 4 Huddersfield 5 1 1 3 4 10 4 --------------------------- Swansea 5 0 2 3 6 9 2 Sheff Wed 5 0 1 4 4 9 1Middlesbrough 5 0 1 4 3 11 1Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth place in play-offs, bottom three relegated