Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 14 13 0 1 29 8 39

Ipswich 13 11 1 1 29 15 34

--------------------------

Leeds 14 7 4 3 24 15 25

Southampton 14 7 3 4 24 25 24

Cardiff 14 7 2 5 23 16 23

Hull 14 6 5 3 20 16 23

----------------------

Sunderland 14 7 1 6 24 16 22

Preston 14 6 4 4 18 21 22

West Brom 13 5 5 3 20 14 20

Middlesbrough 14 6 2 6 19 20 20

Stoke 14 6 1 7 16 18 19

Blackburn 14 6 1 7 20 23 19

Swansea 14 5 3 6 20 18 18

Birmingham 14 5 3 6 16 17 18

Bristol City 14 5 3 6 15 16 18

Watford 14 4 5 5 18 18 17

Norwich 14 5 2 7 25 27 17

Millwall 14 4 5 5 15 18 17

Plymouth 14 4 3 7 23 22 15

Coventry 13 3 6 4 17 16 15

Huddersfield 14 3 5 6 14 27 14

------------------------------

Rotherham 12 2 3 7 12 22 9

QPR 14 2 2 10 10 26 8

Sheff Wed 13 0 3 10 5 22 3

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated