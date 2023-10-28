Football: English Championship Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 28, 2023 | 11:23 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 14 13 0 1 29 8 39
Ipswich 13 11 1 1 29 15 34
--------------------------
Leeds 14 7 4 3 24 15 25
Southampton 14 7 3 4 24 25 24
Cardiff 14 7 2 5 23 16 23
Hull 14 6 5 3 20 16 23
----------------------
Sunderland 14 7 1 6 24 16 22
Preston 14 6 4 4 18 21 22
West Brom 13 5 5 3 20 14 20
Middlesbrough 14 6 2 6 19 20 20
Stoke 14 6 1 7 16 18 19
Blackburn 14 6 1 7 20 23 19
Swansea 14 5 3 6 20 18 18
Birmingham 14 5 3 6 16 17 18
Bristol City 14 5 3 6 15 16 18
Watford 14 4 5 5 18 18 17
Norwich 14 5 2 7 25 27 17
Millwall 14 4 5 5 15 18 17
Plymouth 14 4 3 7 23 22 15
Coventry 13 3 6 4 17 16 15
Huddersfield 14 3 5 6 14 27 14
------------------------------
Rotherham 12 2 3 7 12 22 9
QPR 14 2 2 10 10 26 8
Sheff Wed 13 0 3 10 5 22 3
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated