Football: English Championship Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 04, 2023 | 11:12 PM
English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 15 13 0 2 29 9 39
Ipswich 14 11 2 1 31 17 35
---------------------------
Leeds 15 8 4 3 25 15 28
Southampton 15 8 3 4 25 25 27
West Brom 15 7 5 3 25 15 26
Preston 15 7 4 4 21 23 25
-----------------------------
Cardiff 15 7 3 5 23 16 24
Sunderland 15 7 2 6 24 16 23
Hull 15 6 5 4 21 19 23
Bristol City 15 6 3 6 16 16 21
Middlesbrough 15 6 3 6 22 23 21
Stoke 15 6 2 7 16 18 20
Swansea 15 5 4 6 20 18 19
Birmingham 15 5 4 6 18 19 19
Blackburn 14 6 1 7 20 23 19
Watford 15 4 6 5 18 18 18
Norwich 14 5 2 7 25 27 17
Millwall 15 4 5 6 15 19 17
Plymouth 15 4 4 7 26 25 16
Coventry 15 3 6 6 19 21 15
Huddersfield 15 3 6 6 14 27 15
------------------------------
Rotherham 14 2 4 8 13 25 10
QPR 15 2 3 10 11 27 9
Sheff Wed 15 1 3 11 7 23 6
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated