Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 15 13 0 2 29 9 39

Ipswich 14 11 2 1 31 17 35

---------------------------

Leeds 15 8 4 3 25 15 28

Southampton 15 8 3 4 25 25 27

West Brom 15 7 5 3 25 15 26

Preston 15 7 4 4 21 23 25

-----------------------------

Cardiff 15 7 3 5 23 16 24

Sunderland 15 7 2 6 24 16 23

Hull 15 6 5 4 21 19 23

Bristol City 15 6 3 6 16 16 21

Middlesbrough 15 6 3 6 22 23 21

Stoke 15 6 2 7 16 18 20

Swansea 15 5 4 6 20 18 19

Birmingham 15 5 4 6 18 19 19

Blackburn 14 6 1 7 20 23 19

Watford 15 4 6 5 18 18 18

Norwich 14 5 2 7 25 27 17

Millwall 15 4 5 6 15 19 17

Plymouth 15 4 4 7 26 25 16

Coventry 15 3 6 6 19 21 15

Huddersfield 15 3 6 6 14 27 15

------------------------------

Rotherham 14 2 4 8 13 25 10

QPR 15 2 3 10 11 27 9

Sheff Wed 15 1 3 11 7 23 6

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated