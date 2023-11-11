Football: English Championship table

English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 16 13 0 3 29 10 39

Ipswich 16 12 3 1 36 21 39

----------------------------

Leeds 16 9 4 3 27 16 31

Southampton 16 9 3 4 27 26 30

Preston 16 8 4 4 23 24 28

Sunderland 16 8 2 6 27 17 26

-----------------------------

West Brom 16 7 5 4 26 17 26

Hull 16 7 5 4 22 19 26

Cardiff 16 7 3 6 25 19 24

Middlesbrough 16 7 3 6 23 23 24

Bristol City 16 6 4 6 16 16 22

Blackburn 16 7 1 8 24 26 22

Watford 16 5 6 5 23 18 21

Stoke 16 6 3 7 16 18 21

Millwall 16 5 5 6 19 19 20

Norwich 16 6 2 8 29 32 20

Swansea 16 5 4 7 22 21 19

Birmingham 16 5 4 7 19 22 19

Plymouth 16 4 4 8 27 27 16

Coventry 16 3 7 6 19 21 16

Huddersfield 16 3 6 7 14 28 15

------------------------------

Rotherham 16 2 5 9 15 32 11

QPR 16 2 4 10 11 27 10

Sheff Wed 16 1 3 12 7 27 6

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth place in play-offs, bottom three relegated