Football: English Championship Table
Muhammad Rameez Published April 01, 2024 | 07:15 PM
English Championship table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) English Championship table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 39 27 4 8 77 35 85
Ipswich 39 25 9 5 81 49 84
------------------------------------
Leeds 39 25 8 6 72 30 83
Southampton 37 22 8 7 74 48 74
West Brom 39 19 10 10 60 37 67
Norwich 40 19 7 14 72 58 64
------------------------------------
Coventry 38 16 12 10 62 44 60
Preston 38 17 8 13 52 54 59
Hull 38 16 10 12 53 48 58
Middlesbrough 39 16 7 16 54 53 55
Cardiff 39 16 5 18 43 53 53
Sunderland 39 15 6 18 50 45 51
Bristol City 39 14 8 17 43 45 50
Watford 39 12 13 14 55 53 49
Swansea 39 12 11 16 49 59 47
Millwall 39 11 11 17 37 51 44
Stoke 39 12 8 19 37 53 44
QPR 39 11 10 18 38 51 43
Blackburn 39 11 9 19 51 65 42
Plymouth 39 10 11 18 55 64 41
Birmingham 39 10 9 20 43 61 39
------------------------------------
Huddersfield 39 8 15 16 43 64 39
Sheff Wed 39 11 6 22 31 62 39
Rotherham 39 3 11 25 30 80 20
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated
Recent Stories
Sri Lanka on top in Bangladesh Test despite batting blues
Car bomb kills Russian-appointed official in east Ukraine
Tight security on Youm-e -Ali
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Football: English Championship result
Haleem-biryani fusion add colour to Iftar parties in KP
Business delegation visits Kyrgyzstan
Police arrest man with huge fireworks products
Education Working Group seeks revival of flood-ravaged schools in Rajanpur, DG K ..
Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries visits KP-BOIT
Peshawari Chappal draws customers ahead of Eidul Fitr
Kohat Police claim to arrest proclaimed offender
More Stories From Sports
-
Sri Lanka on top in Bangladesh Test despite batting blues10 minutes ago
-
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge18 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship result18 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result9 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table10 minutes ago
-
Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament: Semifinal lineup completed4 hours ago
-
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy5 hours ago
-
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement8 hours ago
-
Ice-cool Sinner downs Dimitrov to triumph in Miami11 hours ago
-
Van der Poel wins 'favourite classic' for third time18 hours ago
-
Arsenal, Man City stalemate hands Liverpool Premier League lead18 hours ago
-
Salah caps fightback as Liverpool go top19 hours ago