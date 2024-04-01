Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Muhammad Rameez Published April 01, 2024

Football: English Championship table

English Championship table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

English Championship table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 39 27 4 8 77 35 85

Ipswich 39 25 9 5 81 49 84

------------------------------------

Leeds 39 25 8 6 72 30 83

Southampton 37 22 8 7 74 48 74

West Brom 39 19 10 10 60 37 67

Norwich 40 19 7 14 72 58 64

------------------------------------

Coventry 38 16 12 10 62 44 60

Preston 38 17 8 13 52 54 59

Hull 38 16 10 12 53 48 58

Middlesbrough 39 16 7 16 54 53 55

Cardiff 39 16 5 18 43 53 53

Sunderland 39 15 6 18 50 45 51

Bristol City 39 14 8 17 43 45 50

Watford 39 12 13 14 55 53 49

Swansea 39 12 11 16 49 59 47

Millwall 39 11 11 17 37 51 44

Stoke 39 12 8 19 37 53 44

QPR 39 11 10 18 38 51 43

Blackburn 39 11 9 19 51 65 42

Plymouth 39 10 11 18 55 64 41

Birmingham 39 10 9 20 43 61 39

------------------------------------

Huddersfield 39 8 15 16 43 64 39

Sheff Wed 39 11 6 22 31 62 39

Rotherham 39 3 11 25 30 80 20

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated

