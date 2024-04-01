Football: English Championship table

English Championship table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) English Championship table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 39 27 4 8 77 35 85

Ipswich 39 25 9 5 81 49 84

------------------------------------

Leeds 39 25 8 6 72 30 83

Southampton 37 22 8 7 74 48 74

West Brom 39 19 10 10 60 37 67

Norwich 40 19 7 14 72 58 64

------------------------------------

Coventry 38 16 12 10 62 44 60

Preston 38 17 8 13 52 54 59

Hull 38 16 10 12 53 48 58

Middlesbrough 39 16 7 16 54 53 55

Cardiff 39 16 5 18 43 53 53

Sunderland 39 15 6 18 50 45 51

Bristol City 39 14 8 17 43 45 50

Watford 39 12 13 14 55 53 49

Swansea 39 12 11 16 49 59 47

Millwall 39 11 11 17 37 51 44

Stoke 39 12 8 19 37 53 44

QPR 39 11 10 18 38 51 43

Blackburn 39 11 9 19 51 65 42

Plymouth 39 10 11 18 55 64 41

Birmingham 39 10 9 20 43 61 39

------------------------------------

Huddersfield 39 8 15 16 43 64 39

Sheff Wed 39 11 6 22 31 62 39

Rotherham 39 3 11 25 30 80 20

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated