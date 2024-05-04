Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 04, 2024 | 09:11 PM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) English Championship table after the final round of matches on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 46 31 4 11 89 41 97 - champions

Ipswich 46 28 12 6 92 57 96 - promoted

-----------------------------------------

Leeds 46 27 9 10 81 43 90

Southampton 46 26 9 11 87 63 87

West Brom 46 21 12 13 70 47 75

Norwich 46 21 10 15 79 64 73

--------------------------------------------

Hull 46 19 13 14 68 60 70

Middlesbrough 46 20 9 17 71 62 69

Coventry 46 17 13 16 70 59 64

Preston 46 18 9 19 56 67 63

Bristol City 46 17 11 18 53 51 62

Cardiff 46 19 5 22 53 70 62

Millwall 46 16 11 19 45 55 59

Swansea 46 15 12 19 59 65 57

Watford 46 13 17 16 61 61 56

Sunderland 46 16 8 22 52 54 56

Stoke 46 15 11 20 49 60 56

QPR 46 15 11 20 47 58 56

Blackburn 46 14 11 21 60 74 53

Sheff Wed 46 15 8 23 44 68 53

Plymouth 46 13 12 21 59 70 51

-----------------------------------------------

Birmingham 46 13 11 22 50 65 50 - relegated

Huddersfield 46 9 18 19 48 77 45 - relegated

Rotherham 46 5 12 29 37 89 27 - relegated

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated

afp

