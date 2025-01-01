Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Muhammad Rameez Published January 01, 2025 | 11:24 PM

Football: English Championship table

English Championship table after Wednesday's 1500 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) English Championship table after Wednesday's 1500 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leeds 25 15 7 3 45 16 52

Burnley 25 13 10 2 30 9 49

---------------------------------------

Sheff Utd 24 15 6 3 33 14 49

Sunderland 24 12 8 4 36 21 44

West Brom 25 9 12 4 31 20 39

Blackburn 24 11 6 7 28 22 39

---------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 24 10 7 7 41 31 37

Watford 24 11 4 9 34 34 37

Sheff Wed 25 10 6 9 36 38 36

Bristol City 25 8 10 7 32 30 34

Norwich 25 8 9 8 41 36 33

Swansea 25 9 6 10 29 29 33

Millwall 24 7 8 9 22 21 29

Coventry 25 7 8 10 33 35 29

QPR 25 6 11 8 27 33 29

Preston 25 6 11 8 27 33 29

Derby 25 7 6 12 31 34 27

Oxford Utd 24 7 6 11 27 39 27

Stoke 25 6 8 11 24 32 26

Luton 25 7 4 14 26 42 25

Portsmouth 23 5 8 10 30 40 23

---------------------------------------

Hull 24 5 7 12 22 32 22

Cardiff 24 5 7 12 24 39 22

Plymouth 24 4 7 13 24 53 19

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

Related Topics

Derby Sunderland Bristol Swansea Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Norwich Oxford Luton Portsmouth Stoke Cardiff Leeds Top

Recent Stories

Discussion to be made after receiving demands of P ..

Discussion to be made after receiving demands of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui

31 seconds ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

33 seconds ago
 Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's to ..

Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's toughest ban

13 minutes ago
 Rain, snowfall expected in upper regions as weathe ..

Rain, snowfall expected in upper regions as weather system enters Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 RCCI delegation meets Commerce Minister for resolv ..

RCCI delegation meets Commerce Minister for resolving Pharmaceutical industry is ..

13 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expans ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expansion

27 minutes ago
Russia attacks central Kyiv with drones, two kille ..

Russia attacks central Kyiv with drones, two killed

27 minutes ago
 Egypt's food industries exports hit $5.5bn in firs ..

Egypt's food industries exports hit $5.5bn in first 11 months of 2024

40 minutes ago
 Homes flooded in Greater Manchester as storms hit ..

Homes flooded in Greater Manchester as storms hit New Year's Day

40 minutes ago
 DC Kohat holds public meeting

DC Kohat holds public meeting

28 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

28 minutes ago
 Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes

Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports