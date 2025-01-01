Football: English Championship Table
Muhammad Rameez Published January 01, 2025 | 11:24 PM
English Championship table after Wednesday's 1500 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) English Championship table after Wednesday's 1500 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leeds 25 15 7 3 45 16 52
Burnley 25 13 10 2 30 9 49
---------------------------------------
Sheff Utd 24 15 6 3 33 14 49
Sunderland 24 12 8 4 36 21 44
West Brom 25 9 12 4 31 20 39
Blackburn 24 11 6 7 28 22 39
---------------------------------------
Middlesbrough 24 10 7 7 41 31 37
Watford 24 11 4 9 34 34 37
Sheff Wed 25 10 6 9 36 38 36
Bristol City 25 8 10 7 32 30 34
Norwich 25 8 9 8 41 36 33
Swansea 25 9 6 10 29 29 33
Millwall 24 7 8 9 22 21 29
Coventry 25 7 8 10 33 35 29
QPR 25 6 11 8 27 33 29
Preston 25 6 11 8 27 33 29
Derby 25 7 6 12 31 34 27
Oxford Utd 24 7 6 11 27 39 27
Stoke 25 6 8 11 24 32 26
Luton 25 7 4 14 26 42 25
Portsmouth 23 5 8 10 30 40 23
---------------------------------------
Hull 24 5 7 12 22 32 22
Cardiff 24 5 7 12 24 39 22
Plymouth 24 4 7 13 24 53 19
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
