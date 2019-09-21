Football: English Championship Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 09:38 PM
English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Leeds 8 5 2 1 13 4 17 Swansea 8 5 2 1 12 5 17 Preston 8 5 1 2 14 7 16 QPR 8 5 1 2 14 12 16 Nottm Forest 8 4 3 1 11 6 15 Bristol City 8 4 3 1 13 9 15 Charlton 8 4 2 2 11 8 14 Sheff Wed 8 4 1 3 11 7 13 West Brom 7 3 4 0 11 8 13 Blackburn 8 4 1 3 9 8 13 Birmingham 8 4 1 3 7 9 13 Fulham 8 3 3 2 12 7 12 Cardiff 8 3 3 2 9 10 12 Hull 8 2 3 3 11 11 9 Middlesbrough 8 2 3 3 8 9 9 Millwall 8 2 3 3 6 11 9 Brentford 8 2 2 4 5 6 8 Derby 8 1 5 2 8 11 8 Wigan 8 2 2 4 8 13 8 Reading 8 2 1 5 9 11 7 Luton 8 2 1 5 12 16 7 Barnsley 8 1 2 5 4 12 5Stoke 8 0 2 6 7 17 2Huddersfield 7 0 1 6 5 13 1.