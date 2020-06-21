UrduPoint.com
Football: English Championship Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 07:00 PM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): West Brom 38 19 14 5 64 37 71 Leeds 38 21 8 9 56 32 71 ---------------------------- Fulham 38 18 10 10 52 40 64 Brentford 38 18 9 11 66 33 63 Nottm Forest 38 16 13 9 49 39 61 Preston 38 16 9 13 51 46 57 -------------------------------- Cardiff 38 14 15 9 54 50 57 Blackburn 38 15 11 12 55 46 56 Swansea 38 14 14 10 49 45 56 Bristol City 38 15 10 13 52 56 55 Millwall 38 13 15 10 46 43 54 Derby 38 14 12 12 52 51 54 QPR 38 14 8 16 58 63 50 Reading 38 13 10 15 47 43 49 Sheff Wed 38 13 10 15 47 50 49 Birmingham 38 12 12 14 48 57 48 Wigan 38 11 11 16 40 50 44 Stoke 38 12 7 19 50 56 43 Charlton 38 11 9 18 45 54 42 Huddersfield 38 11 9 18 45 60 42 Middlesbrough 38 9 14 15 37 50 41 --------------------------------- Hull 38 11 8 19 49 64 41 Barnsley 38 9 10 19 43 62 37 Luton 38 10 6 22 44 72 36 Note: Top two promoted automatically, third to sixth place go into play-offs, bottom three relegated

