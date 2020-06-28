UrduPoint.com
Football: English Championship Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :English Championship table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Leeds 39 22 8 9 59 32 74 West Brom 39 19 14 6 64 38 71 ---------------------------------- Brentford 39 19 9 11 67 33 66 Nottm Forest 39 17 13 9 52 40 64 Fulham 39 18 10 11 52 43 64 Cardiff 39 15 15 9 57 51 60 ---------------------------------- Preston 39 16 9 14 52 49 57 Derby 39 15 12 12 54 52 57 Blackburn 39 15 11 13 55 48 56 Swansea 39 14 14 11 49 46 56 Millwall 39 13 16 10 46 43 55 Bristol City 39 15 10 14 53 58 55 Sheff Wed 39 14 10 15 49 51 52 QPR 39 14 8 17 58 64 50 Reading 39 13 10 16 48 45 49 Birmingham 39 12 13 14 51 60 49 Wigan 39 12 11 16 42 50 47 Charlton 39 12 9 18 46 54 45 Middlesbrough 39 10 14 15 39 50 44 Stoke 39 12 7 20 50 58 43 Hull 39 11 9 19 52 67 42 ---------------------------------- Huddersfield 39 11 9 19 46 63 42 Luton 39 11 6 22 45 72 39 Barnsley 39 9 11 19 43 62 38 Note: Top two promoted automatically, third to sixth place go into play-offs, bottom three relegated

