Football: English Championship Table

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Leeds 44 26 9 9 70 34 87 -- champions West Brom 45 22 16 7 75 43 82 ------------------------------- Brentford 45 24 9 12 79 36 81 Fulham 45 23 11 11 63 47 80 Nottm Forest 44 18 16 10 57 45 70 Cardiff 45 18 16 11 65 58 70 -------------------------------- Swansea 45 17 16 12 58 52 67 Preston 45 18 11 16 58 53 65 Millwall 45 16 17 12 53 50 65 Blackburn 45 17 12 16 64 60 63 Bristol City 45 17 11 17 59 64 62 Derby 44 16 13 15 58 60 61 Wigan 45 15 13 17 56 55 58 QPR 45 16 9 20 65 74 57 Reading 45 15 11 19 58 54 56 Sheff Wed 45 15 11 19 57 64 56 Stoke 45 15 8 22 58 67 53 Huddersfield 45 13 12 20 51 66 51 Middlesbrough 45 12 14 19 46 60 50 Birmingham 45 12 14 19 53 72 50 Charlton 45 12 12 21 50 61 48 -------------------------------- Luton 45 13 9 23 51 80 48 Hull 45 12 9 24 57 84 45 Barnsley 44 10 13 21 46 68 43 Note:Top two promoted, third to sixth places in play-offs, bottom three relegated

