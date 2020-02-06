Football: English FA Cup result on Wednesday

English FA Cup result on Wednesday (aet denotes after extra time): Fourth round replay Tottenham 3 (Stephens 12-og, Moura 78, Son 88-pen)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :English FA Cup result on Wednesday (aet denotes after extra time): Fourth round replay Tottenham 3 (Stephens 12-og, Moura 78, Son 88-pen) Southampton 2 (Long 34, Ings 72) Played Tuesday Fourth round replays Birmingham 2 (Dean 90, Bela 120) Coventry 2 (Bakayoko 50, Biamou 114) aet Birmingham won 4-1 on penalties Cardiff 3 (Murphy 19, 93, Glatzel 54) Reading 3 (Richards 69, Rinomhota 79, Meite 116) aet, Reading won 4-1 on penalties Derby 4 (Wisdom 28, Holmes 35, Marriott 51, Rooney 77-pen) Northampton 2 (Adams 47, Hoskins 84-pen)Liverpool 1 (Williams 75-og) Shrewsbury 0Oxford 2 (Kelly 84, Holland 90) Newcastle 3 (S.Longstaff 16, Joelinton 30, Saint-Maximin 116) aet