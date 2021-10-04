Football: English Premier League Leading Scorers
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 12:30 AM
London, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :English Premier League leading scorers on Sunday: 6: Salah (Liverpool), Vardy (Leicester) 5: Antonio (West Ham)4: Fernandes (Man Utd), Mane (Liverpool), Maupay (Brighton), Sarr (Watford)3: Benrahma (West Ham), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd), Gray (Everton), Greenwood (Man Utd), Hwang (Wolverhampton), Jota (Liverpool), Lukaku (Chelsea), Raphinha (Leeds), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Townsend (Everton)