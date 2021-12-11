Football: English Premier League Result
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 08:25 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Manchester City 1 (Sterling 66-pen) Wolves 0 Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated) Arsenal v Southampton, Chelsea v Leeds, Liverpool v Aston Villa, Norwich v Manchester United (1730) Played Friday Brentford 2 (Jansson 84, Mbuemo 90+5-pen) Watford 1 (Dennis 24) Playing Sunday Burnley v West Ham (1400), Leicester v Newcastle (1400), Crystal Palace v Everton (1630) Postponed (due to Covid outbreak)Brighton v Tottenham