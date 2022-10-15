Football: English Premier League Result
Muhammad Rameez Published October 15, 2022 | 08:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League result on Friday: Brentford 2 (Toney 27, 64-pen) Brighton 0 Playing Saturday (all times GMT) Leicester v Crystal Palace (1130), Fulham v Bournemouth, Wolves v Nottingham Forest (both 1400), Tottenham v Everton (1630) SundayAston Villa v Chelsea, Manchester United v Newcastle, Southampton v West Ham, Leeds v Arsenal (all 1300), Liverpool v Manchester City (1530)