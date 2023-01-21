UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Result

Muhammad Rameez Published January 21, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Football: English Premier League result

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0 Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated) Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest Leicester v Brighton Southampton v Aston Villa West Ham v Everton Crystal Palace v Newcastle (1730 GMT) Playing Sunday Leeds v Brentford (1400 GMT) Manchester City v Wolves (1400 GMT) Arsenal v Manchester United (1630 GMT) Playing MondayFulham v Tottenham (2000 GMT)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Nottingham Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Girls allegedly involved in beating classmate in L ..

Girls allegedly involved in beating classmate in LHC school secure pre-arrest ba ..

32 minutes ago
 Chairman NHA visits Balochistan to review emergenc ..

Chairman NHA visits Balochistan to review emergency operation launched after sno ..

13 seconds ago
 Shami helps India hammer New Zealand to clinch ODI ..

Shami helps India hammer New Zealand to clinch ODI series

14 seconds ago
 Djokovic battles into Australian Open last 16 but ..

Djokovic battles into Australian Open last 16 but Murray bows out

17 seconds ago
 President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians ..

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari meets ..

19 seconds ago
 University of Sindh Jamshoro research journal inc ..

University of Sindh Jamshoro research journal included in Y category

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.