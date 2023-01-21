Football: English Premier League Result
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0 Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated) Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest Leicester v Brighton Southampton v Aston Villa West Ham v Everton Crystal Palace v Newcastle (1730 GMT) Playing Sunday Leeds v Brentford (1400 GMT) Manchester City v Wolves (1400 GMT) Arsenal v Manchester United (1630 GMT) Playing MondayFulham v Tottenham (2000 GMT)