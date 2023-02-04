Football: English Premier League Result
Published February 04, 2023
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :English Premier League result on Friday: Chelsea 0 Fulham 0 Playing Saturday (all times GMT) Everton v Arsenal (1230), Aston Villa v Leicester, Brentford v Southampton, Brighton v Bournemouth, Man Utd v Crystal Palace, Wolves v Liverpool (all 1500), Newcastle v West Ham (1730) SundayNottingham Forest v Leeds (1400), Tottenham v Man City (1630)