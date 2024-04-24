Football: English Premier League result

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) English Premier League result on Tuesday:

Arsenal 5 (Trossard 4, White 52, 70, Havertz 57, 65) Chelsea 0

Playing Wednesday (all times GMT)

Wolves v Bournemouth (1845), Crystal Palace v Newcastle, Everton v Liverpool, Manchester United v Sheffield United (1900)

Thursday

Brighton v Manchester City (1900)

