UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Result

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:12 PM

Football: English Premier League result

Early English Premier League result on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Early English Premier League result on Thursday: Tottenham 2 (Kane 53, Alli 72) Brighton 1 (Webster 37) Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated): Aston Villa v Norwich Bournemouth v Arsenal Chelsea v Southampton Crystal Palace v West Ham Everton v Burnley Leicester v Liverpool (2000 GMT) Manchester United v Newcastle (1730 GMT) Sheffield United v Watford Playing FridayWolves v Manchester City (1945 GMT)afop

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Sheffield Norwich Brighton Manchester United Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Gilgit-Baltistan prominent political leader joins ..

4 minutes ago

NAEAC team visits Bahauddin Zakariya University Fo ..

4 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League table

4 minutes ago

Russia to Respond Harshly If Estonia Continues to ..

4 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University official given addit ..

11 minutes ago

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap in Multan

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.