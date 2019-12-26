Football: English Premier League Result
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:12 PM
Early English Premier League result on Thursday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Early English Premier League result on Thursday: Tottenham 2 (Kane 53, Alli 72) Brighton 1 (Webster 37) Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated): Aston Villa v Norwich Bournemouth v Arsenal Chelsea v Southampton Crystal Palace v West Ham Everton v Burnley Leicester v Liverpool (2000 GMT) Manchester United v Newcastle (1730 GMT) Sheffield United v Watford Playing FridayWolves v Manchester City (1945 GMT)afop