Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update
Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 09:35 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Chelsea 4 (Chilwell 50, Zouma 66, Jorginho 78-pen, 82-pen) Crystal Palace 0 Everton 4 (Calvert-Lewin 16, Mina 45+2, Rodriguez 52, 70) Brighton 2 (Maupay 41, Bissouma 90) Playing later (all times GMT) Leeds v Manchester City (1630), Newcastle v Burnley (1900) Playing Sunday (all times GMT)Leicester v West Ham (1100), Southampton v West Brom (1100), Arsenal v Sheffield United (1300), Wolves v Fulham (1300), Manchester United v Tottenham (1530), Aston Villa v Liverpool (1815)