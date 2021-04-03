UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Chelsea 2 (Pulisic 27, Mount 71) West Brom 5 (Pereira 45+2, 45+5, Robinson 63, 90, Diagne 68) Leeds 2 (Harrison 12, Jagielka 49-og) Sheffield United 1 (Osborn 45+2) Playing later (all times GMT) Leicester v Manchester City (1630), Arsenal v Liverpool (1900) Playing Sunday Southampton v Burnley (1100), Newcastle v Tottenham (1305), Aston Villa v Fulham (1530), Manchester United v Brighton (1830) Playing MondayEverton v Crystal Palace (1700), Wolves v West Ham (1915)

