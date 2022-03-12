Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez Published March 12, 2022 | 11:36 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Brentford 2 (Toney 85, 90-pen) Burnley 0 Brighton 0 Liverpool 2 (Diaz 19, Salah 61-pen) Playing later Manchester United v Tottenham (1730) Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated) Chelsea v Newcastle, Everton v Wolves, Leeds v Norwich, Southampton v Watford, West Ham v Aston Villa, Arsenal v Leicester (1630) MondayCrystal Palace v Manchester City (2000)