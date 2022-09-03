UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez Published September 03, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Brentford 5 (Toney 30-pen, 43, 58, Mbeumo 80, Wissa 90) Leeds 2 (Sinisterra 45, Roca 79) Chelsea 2 (Chilwell 76, Havertz 88) West Ham 1 (Antonio 62) Everton 0 Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 Nottingham Forest 2 (Kouyate 33, Johnson 45-pen) Bournemouth 3 (Billing 51, Solanke 63, Anthony 87) Tottenham 2 (Hojbjerg 40, Kane 75) Fulham 1 (Mitrovic 83) Wolves 1 (Podence 45) Southampton 0 Playing later Aston Villa v Manchester City (1630) Playing SundayBrighton v Leicester (1400), Manchester United v Arsenal (1530)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Nottingham Leeds Manchester United Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Small-plane pilot held after threat to crash into ..

Small-plane pilot held after threat to crash into US store

22 seconds ago
 IG Sindh visits flood affected areas in Sukkur

IG Sindh visits flood affected areas in Sukkur

24 seconds ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results - collated

Football: Scottish Premiership results - collated

25 seconds ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

27 seconds ago
 Nadal looks to extend stranglehold over Gasquet at ..

Nadal looks to extend stranglehold over Gasquet at US Open

4 minutes ago
 India must end 'vicious crackdown' on human rights ..

India must end 'vicious crackdown' on human rights in Jammu and Kashmir: Amnesty ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.