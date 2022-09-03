Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez Published September 03, 2022 | 09:45 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Brentford 5 (Toney 30-pen, 43, 58, Mbeumo 80, Wissa 90) Leeds 2 (Sinisterra 45, Roca 79) Chelsea 2 (Chilwell 76, Havertz 88) West Ham 1 (Antonio 62) Everton 0 Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 Nottingham Forest 2 (Kouyate 33, Johnson 45-pen) Bournemouth 3 (Billing 51, Solanke 63, Anthony 87) Tottenham 2 (Hojbjerg 40, Kane 75) Fulham 1 (Mitrovic 83) Wolves 1 (Podence 45) Southampton 0 Playing later Aston Villa v Manchester City (1630) Playing SundayBrighton v Leicester (1400), Manchester United v Arsenal (1530)