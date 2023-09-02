Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 02, 2023 | 09:47 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Brentford 2 (Jensen 7, Mbeumo 90) Bournemouth 2 (Solanke 30, Brooks 77) Burnley 2 (Foster 4, Brownhill 90) Tottenham 5 (Son 16, 63, 66, Romero 45, Maddison 54) Chelsea 0 Nottingham Forest 1 (Elanga 48) Manchester City 5 (Alvarez 31, Ake 45, Haaland 58, 70-pen, 90) Fulham 1 (Ream 33) Sheffield United 2 (Archer 33, Pickford 45-og) Everton 2 (Doucoure 14, Danjuma 55) Playing later (GMT) Brighton v Newcastle (1630) Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated) Crystal Palace v Wolves, Liverpool v Aston Villa, Arsenal v Manchester United (1530) Played FridayLuton 1 (Andersen 90+2) West Ham 2 (Bowen 37, Zouma 85)

