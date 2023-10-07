Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Burnley 1 (Odobert 15) Chelsea 4 (Al Dakhil 42-og, Palmer 50-pen, Sterling 65, Jackson 75)
Everton 3 (Garner 8, Harrison 37, Doucoure 60) Bournemouth 0
Fulham 3 (De Cordova-Reid 53, Foderingham-og 76, Willian 90+2) Sheffield United 1 (Robinson 68-og)
Luton 0 Tottenham 1 (Van de Ven 52)
Manchester United 2 (McTominay 90+3, 90+7) Brentford 1 (Jensen 26)
Playing later
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest (1630)
Playing Sunday
Brighton v Liverpool, West Ham v Newcastle, Wolves v Aston Villa, Arsenal v Manchester City (1530)