Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 07, 2023 | 11:50 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Burnley 1 (Odobert 15) Chelsea 4 (Al Dakhil 42-og, Palmer 50-pen, Sterling 65, Jackson 75)

Everton 3 (Garner 8, Harrison 37, Doucoure 60) Bournemouth 0

Fulham 3 (De Cordova-Reid 53, Foderingham-og 76, Willian 90+2) Sheffield United 1 (Robinson 68-og)

Luton 0 Tottenham 1 (Van de Ven 52)

Manchester United 2 (McTominay 90+3, 90+7) Brentford 1 (Jensen 26)

Playing later

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest (1630)

Playing Sunday

Brighton v Liverpool, West Ham v Newcastle, Wolves v Aston Villa, Arsenal v Manchester City (1530)

