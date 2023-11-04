Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

Open Menu

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Brentford 3 (Maupay 11, Mavropanos 55-og, Collins 69) West Ham 2 (Kudus 19, Bowen 26)

Burnley 0 Crystal Palace 2 (Schlupp 22, Mitchell 90)

Everton 1 (Mykolenko 7) Brighton 1 (Young 84-og)

Fulham 0 Manchester United 1 (Fernandes 90)

Manchester City 6 (Doku 30, Silva 33, 83, Akanji 37, Foden 64, Ake 88) Bournemouth 1 (Sinisterra 74)

Sheffield United 2 (Archer 72, Norwood 90-pen) Wolves 1 (Bellegarde 89)

Playing later

Newcastle v Arsenal (1730 GMT)

Playing Sunday

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (1400), Luton v Liverpool (1630)

Playing Monday

Tottenham v Chelsea (2000)

