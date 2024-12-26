Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 26, 2024 | 11:21 PM
Premier League results on Thursday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) English Premier League results on Thursday:
Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea 1 (Palmer 16) Fulham 2 (Wilson 82, Muniz 90+5)
Manchester City 1 (Silva 14) Everton 1 (Ndiaye 36)
Newcastle 3 (Gordon 2, Isak 59, Joelinton 90+1) Aston Villa 0
Nottingham Forest 1 (Elanga 28) Tottenham 0
Southampton 0 West Ham 1 (Bowen 59)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Wolves v Manchester United (1730), Liverpool v Leicester (2000)
Playing Friday
