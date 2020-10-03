UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 07:13 PM

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Chelsea 4 (Chilwell 50, Zouma 66, Jorginho 78-pen, 82-pen) Crystal Palace 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Everton v Brighton (1400), Leeds v Manchester City (1630), Newcastle v Burnley (1900) Playing Sunday (all times GMT)Leicester v West Ham (1100), Southampton v West Brom (1100), Arsenal v Sheffield United (1300), Wolves v Fulham (1300), Manchester United v Tottenham (1530), Aston Villa v Liverpool (1815)

