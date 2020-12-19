Football: English Premier League results

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 10:00 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool 7 (Minamino 3, Mane 35, Firmino 44, 68, Henderson 52, Salah 81, 84) Playing later (all times GMT) Southampton v Manchester City (1500), Everton v Arsenal (1730), Newcastle v Fulham (2000) Sunday Brighton v Sheffield United (1200), Tottenham v Leicester (1415), Manchester United v Leeds (1630), West Brom v Aston Villa (1915) MondayBurnley v Wolves (1730), Chelsea v West Ham (2000).

