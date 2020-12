Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) : English Premier League results on Sunday : Brighton 1 (Welbeck 87) Sheffield United 1 (Bogle 63) Tottenham 0 Leicester 2 (Vardy 45+4, Alderweireld 59-og) Manchester United 6 (McTominay 2, 3, Fernandes 20, 70-pen, Lindelof 37, James 66) Leeds 2 (Cooper 41, Dallas 73) Playing later West Brom v Aston Villa (1915) Played Saturday Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool 7 (Minamino 3, Mane 35, Firmino 44, 68, Henderson 52, Salah 81, 84) Southampton 0 Manchester City 1 (Sterling 16) Everton 2 (Holding 22-og, Mina 45) Arsenal 1 (Pepe 35-pen) Newcastle 1 (Wilson 64-pen) Fulham 1 (Ritchie 42-og) Playing MondayBurnley v Wolves (1730), Chelsea v West Ham (2000)

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles with Emir of Kuwa ..

Ruler of Ajman condoles with Emir of Kuwait on dea ..

Ruler of Sharjah condoles with Emir of Kuwait on d ..

Ruler of Fujairah condoles with Emir of Kuwait on ..

UAE leaders condole with Emir of Kuwait on death o ..

ENOC’s refinery wins ‘National and GCC O&G ..