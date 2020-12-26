Football: English Premier League Results
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Leicester 2 (Barnes 31, Tuanzebe 85-og) Manchester United 2 (Rashford 23, Fernandes 79) Aston Villa 3 (Traore 5, Hause 66, El Ghazi 76) Crystal Palace 0 Fulham 0 Southampton 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Arsenal v Chelsea (1730), Sheffield United v Everton, Manchester City v Newcastle (both 2000) SundayLeeds v Burnley (1200), West Ham v Brighton (1415), Liverpool v West Brom (1630), Wolves v Tottenham (1915)