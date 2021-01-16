UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Results

Sat 16th January 2021 | 09:54 PM

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Wolves 2 (Silva 38, Boly 43) West Brom 3 (Pereira 8-pen, 56-pen, Ajayi 52) Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated) Leeds v Brighton, West Ham v Burnley, Fulham v Chelsea (1730), Leicester v Southampton (2000) Playing Sunday Sheffield United v Tottenham (1400), Liverpool v Manchester United (1630), Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1915) Playing MondayArsenal v Newcastle (2000).

