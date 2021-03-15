UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Leicester 5 (Iheanacho 39, 69, 78, Perez 64, Ampadu 80-og) Sheffield United 0 Southampton 1 (Adams 27) Brighton 2 (Dunk 16, Trossard 56) Arsenal 2 (Odegaard 44, Lacazette 64-pen) Tottenham 1 (Lamela 33) Playing later (all times GMT) Manchester United v West Ham (1915) Playing Monday Wolves v Liverpool (2000) Played Saturday Crystal Palace 1 (Milivojevic 37-pen) West Brom 0 Leeds 0 Chelsea 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 32) Burnley 2 (Wood 13, McNeil 24) Fulham 0 Manchester City 3 (Stones 47, Jesus 56, Aguero 60-pen) Played FridayNewcastle 1 (Lascelles 90+4) Aston Villa 1 (Clark 86-og)

