Football: English Premier League Results
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:44 AM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Liverpool 1 (Salah 3) Newcastle 1 (Willock 90+5) Saturday (GMT) West Ham v Chelsea (1630), Sheffield United v Brighton (1900) Played Friday Arsenal 0 Everton 1 (Leno 76-og) Playing Sunday Wolves v Burnley (1100), Leeds v Manchester United (1300), Aston Villa v West Brom (1800) MondayLeicester v Crystal Palace (1900)