UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:44 AM

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Liverpool 1 (Salah 3) Newcastle 1 (Willock 90+5) Saturday (GMT) West Ham v Chelsea (1630), Sheffield United v Brighton (1900) Played Friday Arsenal 0 Everton 1 (Leno 76-og) Playing Sunday Wolves v Burnley (1100), Leeds v Manchester United (1300), Aston Villa v West Brom (1800) MondayLeicester v Crystal Palace (1900)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Sheffield Brighton Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

17 minutes ago

Erdogan, Aliyev Discuss Biden's Recognition of Arm ..

1 hour ago

Azerbaijani President Calls US Designation of Arme ..

1 hour ago

Belarus' Lukashenko Vows to Punish Foiled Assassin

3 minutes ago

KP CS stresses need for implementation of NCOC dec ..

3 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League table

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.