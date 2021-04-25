UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Wolves 0 Burnley 4 (Wood 15, 21, 44, Westwood 85) Playing later Leeds v Manchester United (1300 GMT), Aston Villa v West Brom (1800) Monday Leicester v Crystal Palace (1900) Played Saturday Liverpool 1 (Salah 3) Newcastle 1 (Willock 90+5) West Ham 0 Chelsea 1 (Werner 43) Sheffield United 1 (McGoldrick 19) Brighton 0 FridayArsenal 0 Everton 1 (Leno 76-og)

More Stories From Sports

